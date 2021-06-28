Tour organizers said the peloton was riding at 43 kph when the crash took place. Robert Gesink, a teammate of last-year’s runner-up Primoz Roglic, also fell and was forced to abandon.
Thomas, the 2018 champion, struggled at the back of the race afterwards. His teammate Luke Rowe waited for him and the Welsh pair lagged 2 minutes and 30 seconds behind the peloton.
Thomas was 20th overall before the start of the stage, 41 seconds behind race leader Mathieu van der Poel.
