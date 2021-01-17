Switzerland’s Melanie Hasler and Irina Strebel were third, the first top-three World Cup finish of their careers.
In the four-man race, Friedrich extended his World Cup record with a 48th career victory. He prevailed by about three-tenths of a second over the Austrian sled driven by Benjamin Meier. The Canadian sled driven by Justin Kripps was third, about a half-second off the pace.
Codie Bascue had the top U.S. finish, placing 15th with Carlo Valdes, Blaine McConnell and Kyle Wilcox.
