WINTERBERG, Germany — American Elana Meyers Taylor won a bronze medal in one race, then celebrated finishing last in a race against men.

The rest of the day belonged to Germany.

The Germans took five of the six medals handed out in a pair of World Cup bobsled races Saturday, with Stephanie Schneider driving to the win in the women’s event and Nico Walther taking the victory in the four-person competition.

Meyers Taylor, the three-time Olympic medalist for the U.S., teamed with Lake Kwaza to win the bronze.

Meyers Taylor also drove women in the four-person event, finishing 19th out of 19 sleds while competing against 72 men.

It was the first time the U.S. had an all-female team in a four-person World Cup race. Meyers Taylor was joined by Tiffeny Parker, Nicole Brungardt and Jessica Davis.

Schneider edged Olympic champion Mariama Jamanka of Germany for the women’s win. It was a sweep for Germany in the four-person race, with Francesco Friedrich taking second and Johannes Lochner driving to third.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.