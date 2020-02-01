AD

In doubles, Germany’s Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt got their second win of the season and moved closer to fellow Germans Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken for the season title. Eggert and Benecken remained in the lead despite placing sixth.

AD

Andris Sics and Juris Sics of Latvia were second, while Robin Johannes Geueke and David Gamm of Germany were third for their first medal of the season.

Chris Mazdzer and Jayson Terdiman of the U.S. returned to competition, placing 12th. Mazdzer has been dealing with an array of injuries and had missed the previous two World Cups. Also for USA Luge, rising juniors Dana Kellogg and Duncan Segger were 16th in just their second World Cup race.

The weekend schedule concludes Sunday with the women’s race and a team relay.