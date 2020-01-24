The U.S. women continued their surge, with Megan Henry placing sixth and Savannah Graybill finishing ninth. Kendall Wesenberg was 14th for the Americans.
In the men’s race, Russia’s Alexander Tretiakov won gold, followed by South Korea’s Yun Sungbin grabbing silver and Germany’s Felix Kisinger taking the bronze. None of the three U.S. men’s sleds qualified for a second run, and Austin Florian was the top American by placing 21st.
