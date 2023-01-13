Germany wins 4 of 6 medals in World Cup skeleton races

ALTENBERG, Germany — Host Germany won four of six available medals on Friday in a pair of World Cup skeleton races, led by Tina Hermann’s second win of the season and 15th victory of her career.

Hermann was dominant, finishing two runs in 1 minute, 56.23 seconds and winning by more than a full second over German teammate Susanne Kreher. She finished in 1:57.27 for the second World Cup runner-up finish of her career.