Humphries finished fourth, good enough to keep a slim lead over Schneider in the standings after four races.

In the two-man race, Germany’s Francesco Friedrich and Alexander Schueller prevailed in 1:58.52. Oskars Kibermanis and Matiss Miknis were second for Latvia in 1:58.78 and Michael Vogt and Sandro Michel were third for Switzerland in 1:58.86.

The U.S. sled driven by Hunter Church and pushed by Kris Horn was 12th.

Friedrich’s win gave him a 66-point lead in the two-man points standings after three races. Kibermanis moved into second, and Germany’s Johannes Lochner -- who isn’t racing this weekend -- fell from second to seventh.

The weekend’s schedule ends with a four-man race Sunday.