SIGULDA, Latvia — Germany’s Francesco Friedrich drove to victory Saturday in the World Cup season’s opening two-man bobsled race.

Friedrich teamed with Alexander Schueller for the best starts in both runs, a combined time of 1 minute, 39.97 seconds. Latvia took the silver on home ice, with Oskars Kibermanis and Matiss Mikins in 1:40.39. The Austrian team of Benjamin Maier and Markus Sammer won bronze in 1:40.65.

Friedrich was a double gold winner at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Codie Bascue drove with push athlete Hakeem Abdul-Saboor to a ninth-place finish to lead the U.S. contingent. Bascue and Abdul-Saboor had the third-fastest start in the first heat and fourth-fastest in the second heat.

Another two-man race is scheduled for Sunday.

