It took eight dominant innings from Cole, perhaps the best pitcher on the planet at this very moment, a four-run first inning against another flamethrowing Rays pitcher and a harrowing couple of hours to carry the lead home — but the Astros are moving on to a long-awaited showdown with the New York Yankees in the AL Championship Series. Though battered, spent and robbed of their veneer of invincibility, the Astros, with a 6-1 victory, survived.

They celebrated the final out Thursday night with a tasteful scrum near the mound, with Cole at one point breaking out of the pack to doff his cap to the crowd, which produced a mighty roar in response.

The Astros and Yankees have been circling each other seemingly all season, all of it pointing toward the October matchup that seemed predestined that will begin with Game 1 on Saturday night. The Yankees held the AL’s best record July 1. The Astros held it Aug. 1, the Yankees again Sept. 1, and finally, the Astros again Sept. 29, the season’s final day — a distinction that earned them home-field advantage.

Somewhere, the Yankees, having swept the Minnesota Twins out of the playoffs, were watching this Division Series play out, with the Rays and Astros pushing each other to a decisive Game 5, and smiling a satisfied smile.

No matter their opponent in the ALCS, the Yankees would benefit from facing an opponent that had been forced to max out their resources just to survive the Division Series — and that was especially so of the Astros, who are more oriented around starting pitching. Now, with twin aces Justin Verlander and Cole having started Games 4 and 5, the Astros will turn to Zack Greinke — no slouch himself, but not Verlander, and not Cole — in Game 1, followed by the twin aces in Games 2 and 3.

The Yankees will throw lefty James Paxton and right-handers Luis Severino and Masahiro Tanaka in the first three games, perhaps in that order.

The Astros, winners of a major league leading 107 games, hadn’t expected to be pushed this close to the brink so soon in the fall. But here they were, facing a winner-take-all contest in their home building against a low-budget Rays team that may have been full of anonymous names, but was every bit the championship-caliber competitor their 96 wins suggested they were.

Already this month, the Rays had stared down three elimination games and won them all, by an aggregate score of 19-5. That includes consecutive wins at home in Games 3 and 4 of this series against former Cy Young Award winners Greinke and Verlander, the latter of whom pitched on three days’ rest.

Those failures were made more palatable for the Astros by the presence of a fully rested Cole, standing by for Thursday night’s start. A leading Cy Young candidate and an overpowering winner in Game 2, he would have gotten the ball Thursday night even if the Astros could have taken any pitcher from any roster for the assignment.

Cole’s mission was made easier by the four runs the Astros put up in the bottom of the first against rocket-armed Rays right-hander Tyler Glasnow, the big blow a two-run double by Alex Bregman. A four-run lead for Cole is a pretty safe cushion, as it meant the Rays would need at least five runs to beat him — the same number of earned runs he allowed in the entire month of September, in six starts spanning 42 innings.

But as the innings wore on and the Astros’ lead grew no larger — the Rays cycling through a total of nine pitchers in the game — Cole’s pitch count was at almost as important as the zeros he kept putting up on the scoreboard. That’s because Astros Manager A.J. Hinch would have loved to ride him until deep in the game, thus avoiding a heavy lift for a bullpen that has stood as the Astros’ weak link in this series.

A big moment came in the top of the seventh, when Cole, with a runner on first and his pitch count climbing toward 100, induced a double-play grounder from Avisail Garcia, sparing him perhaps another half-dozen pitches.

The sellout crowd of 43,418 rose and cheered as Cole emerged from the Astros’ dugout to pitch the eighth, with top reliever Will Harris warming in the bullpen. Cole set the Rays down in order, notching his 10th strikeout of the night along the way — his 11th straight start of double-digit K’s.

Solo homers by Michael Brantley and Jose Altuve in the eighth expanded the Astros’ lead to 6-1 and afforded Hinch the luxury of ending Cole’s night at eight innings and 107 pitches. After closer Roberto Osuna completed a 1-2-3 ninth inning, the Astros had survived the Rays.

They would face the Yankees in less than 48 hours, but they would not have their firewall in place again — the great Cole — until a few days after that.

