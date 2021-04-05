After a sweep of the Boston Red Sox in which they pitched effectively and hit timely, the Orioles at least did the former through Monday’s early innings. Orioles right-hander Jorge López and Yankees left-hander Jordan Montgomery both worked three scoreless innings, allowing a hit each.
But after Montgomery kept his roll going in the fourth, López couldn’t match him. He fell behind 2-0 against Judge, who lofted a home run into the short porch at Yankee Stadium. The solo shot, which Statcast projected at 344 feet, gave the Orioles their first deficit of the season.
But it was merely a pop-up compared with Stanton’s blow an inning later. López walked Jay Bruce to open the frame, then induced a pair of grounders, each hit in a manner preventing the Orioles’ infield from turning a double play. He then lost his command, issuing consecutive five-pitch walks. His three walks in the fifth matched as many as Orioles starters had allowed in their first 21 2/3 innings.With the bases loaded, Manager Brandon Hyde turned to newly activated Shawn Armstrong, who allowed only two of 13 inherited runners to score a year ago. A dozen pitches later, he exceeded that, walking in a run before Stanton sent his down-the-middle fastball an estimated 471 feet, the third-longest home run the Orioles have allowed since Statcast began tracking in 2015.
