Gwynn Park's Denai Bowman comes from behind to make the steal and start a fast break against Oxon Hill's Crystal Monteiro in the first half. (Photo by Doug Kapustin/For The Washington Post)

As Gwynn Park guard Denai Bowman pulled up for a three-pointer on the left side of the key near the beginning of the fourth quarter Friday night, Coach Michael Strother yelled “Short!” from the bench.

Instead, the ball swished through the net. As Bowman jogged back on defense, she turned her head and stared down her coach for three seconds.

Even as Gwynn Park’s lead dwindled against Oxon Hill in the fourth quarter, Bowman played with that confidence in the fourth quarter to lead her team to a 71-62 victory. The Binghamton signee scored 15 fourth-quarter points to help the No. 15 Yellowjackets stake an early claim to top team in Prince George’s County.

“She’s really, really chill,” Strother said. “She’s always been like that.”

A year ago, Gwynn Park (10-3) fell to Oxon Hill by 24 points at home. Leading up to Friday, Yellowjackets players discussed getting revenge. Strother didn’t watch film of that defeat because it was too agonizing, he said.



Gwynn Park's Jordan Tolson provides defends against Oxon Hill's Crystal Monteiro in the second half. (Photo by Doug Kapustin/For The Washington Post)

Gwynn Park, which reached last year’s Maryland 2A semifinals, returned four starters from that team. The Yellowjackets filled their lone void at guard with Paul VI transfer Jacqueline Dianis.

Plus, after a season playing together, Bowman and center Jenae Dublin have become a lethal pair. The duo combined for 55 points Friday.

“Last year was kind of iffy,” Dublin said. “But now, and through fall league, we got better communicating with each other.”

Gwynn Park led by 13 at halftime and controlled Friday’s game until midway through the third quarter. Oxon Hill guard Iyanna Warren scored 35 second-half points and brought her team within five points with about a minute and a half remaining.

The Clippers dropped to 7-3.



Gwynn Park's Kaylee Milburn (21) fights for a rebound in the paint against Oxon Hill's Taylor Jackson, left, and Jakaylah Holland. (Photo by Doug Kapustin/For The Washington Post)

Bowman said turnovers derailed the Yellowjackets against Oxon Hill last year, so the senior slowed down Gwynn Park’s offense in the final minutes. Often, Bowman will adjust Strother’s plays because she’s been using his offense for four years.

The Gwynn Park girls’ team has practiced with the boys’ squad over Bowman’s four years at the Brandywine school. Bowman said that training has helped develop her composure.

With about six seconds remaining, Bowman dribbled through Oxon Hill’s full-court press and drew a foul near the three-point line. The Yellowjackets look toward Bowman for calmness in tight games, but even she needed a deep breath before draining a game-sealing free throw.

“This year we’re asking a lot of her,” Strother said. “So far, she’s really stepping up to the plate.”