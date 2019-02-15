Freedom-South Riding girls' basketball celebrates its Potomac District championship over Tuscarora on Friday, Feb. 15 at John Champe High in Aldie. (Sammi Silber/Washington Post)

From the start of Friday’s Potomac District championship, Freedom-South Riding senior guard Jaelyn Batts made an impact, but the final minutes of the first half is when it officially became her game.

She was all over the court, throwing herself into battles for the ball and swatting down two straight would-be Tuscarora baskets before perhaps her defining play: she stole the ball and converted on the other end with a spin move to energize the crowd in Aldie.

Batts finished with 12 points and dictated the tempo to help Freedom-South Riding (25-0) capture their fourth straight Potomac District Championship title, 49-35.

“I just played as best as I possibly could,” Batts said. “I think being a leader was the best thing I could have done [tonight] because even when I wasn’t on, everyone else started pitching in.”

Batts controlled the floor all night, setting up plays on offense, boxing out on defense and shouting directions to her teammates throughout.

[Girls’ basketball rankings: Freedom stays firm at No. 6]

The Boston College signee missed the first few games of the season, including the team’s first matchup with Tuscarora, with an ankle injury. When she returned to the floor she established herself as a top performer in the area, averaging 17 points and 10 rebounds.

“She’s extremely strong, powerful — she can get to the rack and she can jump very, very high,” senior guard and best friend Morgann Harden said. “I admire her basketball IQ, and she can play all five positions.”

Her versatility goes beyond her skills within the lines.

Coach Teddy Whitney said she’s become a mentor and friend to her teammates over the past four seasons, displaying unselfishness on and off the court.

“She used to be very shy, and it took me a long time to get her to open her mouth,” Whitney said. “The game plan today was, ‘Batts, do what you can to get everybody involved,’ and she did that.”

Batts and Harden were named to the all-Potomac District first team, and Whitney was named co-coach of the year.

Freedom South-Riding will face Stone Bridge in the first round of the Class 5, Region C playoffs Tuesday. Tuscarora (19-5) will play Falls Church.

“We’re definitely hungry, but one foot at a time,” Whitney preached.

Eagles boys win, too

Angelo Easter scored 22 points as the Freedom-South Riding boys won their third consecutive Potomac District championship, 61-51 over Briar Woods later Friday.

The Eagles (15-10) took down previously undefeated Potomac Falls in the semifinals. They will play Stone Bridge in the regional playoffs Tuesday. Briar Woods (16-8) will meet Edison.