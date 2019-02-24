McNamara’s Madison Scott, right, fires a shot over St. John’s sophomore Azzi Fuddduring the teams’ first meeting in Forestville, Md., on Jan. 22. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

After their teams met in the regular season, St. John’s Coach Jonathan Scribner and Bishop McNamara Coach Frank Oliver alluded to a possible “third meeting.” It seemed reasonable — especially in the minutes after their girls’ basketball programs provided 90 minutes of thrilling entertainment — to think the Cadets and the Mustangs would meet again in the WCAC championship game.

Monday night, that hypothetical third meeting, the most important one, will become a reality. At Sunday’s Washington Catholic Athletic Conference semifinals, No. 1 St. John’s and No. 2 McNamara earned comfortable victories to set up a highly anticipated championship game to be played at 6 p.m. at American University’s Bender Arena.

“It’s going to be a battle for 32 minutes, we know that,” Oliver said.

The Mustangs (29-2) earned a spot in the finals with a 57-49 win over Paul VI. It was a particularly emotional game for McNamara, which lost to the Panthers by two points in last year’s semis.

“All of our offseason work was fueled by that loss,” Oliver said. “It made us a better team. It galvanized us and we’ve been on that mission ever since.”

[No. 1 St. John’s maintains its edge over No. 2 Bishop McNamara]

The Mustangs were paced by their senior scorers: Guard Aliyah Matharu led the team with 18 points, and forward Jakia Brown-Turner chipped in 15. They will need to play big roles Monday if the Mustangs are going to finally take down St. John’s and win the program’s first conference title since 2008.

“It feels really good to make it,” Matharu said. “But we’re not done yet.”

The Cadets will be aiming for a third straight conference championship, and they have plenty of experience on their side. Senior starters Carly Rivera, Alex Cowan and Malu Tshitenge-Mutombo have all made it to the championship in each of their four years with the varsity program. They’ve carried on a long tradition as St. John’s has made it to the WCAC finals nine of the last 10 seasons.

“It’s really special because no one can say they have that: playing basketball with their best friends, side-by-side, winning championships,” Rivera said.

The Cadets (31-1) punched their ticket with an efficient 53-38 semifinal win over Bishop Ireton. After a slow start in the first quarter, the Cadets found their offensive rhythm in the second and never looked back. Sophomore guard Azzi Fudd led the team with 21 points and Tshitenge-Mutombo added 13.

“[The semifinal] is more pressure to me — to get this to get to tomorrow,” Scribner said afterward. “Because tomorrow you just have to go play.”