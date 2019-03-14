Old Mill players prepare to speak to media members after their semifinal win over Bethesda-Chevy Chase. (Michael Errigo/Washington Post)

The Bethesda-Chevy Chase shooter slipped past her defender into a pocket of space along the baseline. With her team trailing by two in the Maryland 4A semifinals, a mid-range jumper could complete the Barons’ late comeback and send this game to overtime.

Old Mill forward Sydney Faulcon came barreling out of the lane to meet her. The senior had spent the afternoon by the basket, bullying opponents and challenging shots. But now she had to leave the comfort of the block and close out if she wanted to secure her team a spot in the state title game.

Faulcon ran forward with her hand up and then turned around to watch the flight of the ball. It bounced off the rim, harmless, and she made a beeline to her bench, ready to celebrate a 57-55 victory.

“[I was thinking] not to foul. Just not to foul,” Faulcon said with a laugh. “Just keep my hands in her face so she can’t make a basket.

The No. 13 Patriots (22-4) will face C.H. Flowers in Saturday’s 4A championship game, making their first appearance since 1993. Thursday’s semifinal game was their first since 2015, and it took a resilient effort to keep their season alive.

With less than five minutes remaining, No. 20 B-CC (18-9) held a five-point lead and seemed to be on the verge of taking over what had been a back-and-forth game. The Barons were looking to widen the deficit when Old Mill’s Mikiyah Mallet picked off a lofted pass and raced down the court on a breakaway. She absorbed contact and laid the ball in, letting out a triumphant roar before her free throw.

From there, Old Mill took over. Faulcon got a lay-in and Destiny Galloway nailed a three from the corner, and all of a sudden the Patriots led by three with under three minutes left. They would never trail again.

“That was definitely the turning point,” Faulcon said. “It felt amazing.”

Faulcon was one of three Patriots in double figures, finishing with 13 points and 12 rebounds while playing the entire game. The Barons were led by sophomore Caroline Orza, who scored 21 points. Their last-gasp jumper came after they forced a stop with 10 seconds left.

“We got a great shot and it just didn’t fall,” B-CC Coach Ryan Ingalls said.

The Patriots, who beat South River in overtime in the region final last weekend, will enter Saturday’s 1 p.m. title game on a seven-game win streak.

“They put forth the effort and when they’re down, they don’t worry about it,” Coach Rick Smith said. “They don’t fret. They pick each other up and they get after it.”