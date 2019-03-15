River Hill’s Anhyia Smith finds resistance in the lane against Hereford’s Cameron Smith, left, and Reese Harden. (Doug Kapustin/For The Washington Post)

Normally, Coach Teresa Waters expects her River Hill girls’ basketball players to remain silent and put their phones away during bus trips so they can focus. On Friday, Waters knew they would be nervous entering their first Maryland 2A semifinal, so she took a different approach.

On screens on the team bus, Waters played a motivational video about basketball players overcoming experts’ criticism before showing highlights of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry.

Those tactics helped No. 19 River Hill relax, and the team closed out a 57-43 win over Hereford with a 13-0 run at Towson University’s SECU Arena. The Hawks will seek their second state championship — and first since 2006 — against Middletown in the title game Saturday afternoon at SECU Arena.

“I was mainly nervous in the beginning,” guard Kennedy Clark said. “I was kind of scared of how big the arena was. I decided I needed to calm down and play hard.”

River Hill (19-7), which is 5-1 in the state semifinals, last qualified for this stage in 2013, when it lost to Aberdeen in the Maryland 3A championship game for the second consecutive year. The Hawks’ 12 Howard County victories this season were their most since then.

River Hill teammates Emily Masker, right, and Kennedy Clark embrace after the Hawks’ win over Hereford in a Maryland 2A semifinal game at Towson University’s SECU Arena. (Doug Kapustin/For The Washington Post)

Midway through the third quarter Friday, River Hill led by 14, but Hereford (22-2) came within one point with about four minutes remaining. That’s when the Hawks’ late spurt began.

With just over two minutes remaining and the shot clock winding down on a River Hill possession, Clark attempted a shot from about five feet beyond the three-point line. When the ball swished through the net, Clark pumped her fists, and River Hill fans in the bleachers, waving light blue rally towels, rose.

The junior’s shot provided River Hill a 10-point edge and all but sealed its 14th consecutive victory. While Clark (15 points) commanded the Hawks’ offense, guard Anhyia Smith recorded a game-high 20 points and six rebounds.

“I was feeling it,” Smith said, “you know?”

As her players jogged to the locker room after the game, Waters, wearing a sky blue suit, remained on the floor for three more minutes. A line of spectators formed behind River Hill’s bench to give her flowers and hugs.

Waters won River Hill’s lone championship in Class 3A and claimed a Class 1A title with Oakland Mills in 1998.

“It would be nice to win a 2A,” Waters said with three of her players sitting next to her at a news conference. “No pressure.”