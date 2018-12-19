South River was in the midst of a furious fourth-quarter comeback Wednesday in Edgewater, Md., when the Seahawks’ gym grew quiet. Down 13 at the start of the fourth quarter, the Seahawks had whittled their deficit to two and were inbounding under Reservoir’s basket.

Coach Mike Zivic drew up a play during a timeout, and it worked to perfection — Julia Fitzwater found a cutting Harley Herndon, who was fouled as she converted a layup. Zivic pumped his fist as the ball fell through the net. Moments later, Herndon’s free throw gave the Seahawks the lead. They completed the rally by hitting their free throws to cap a 49-43 win.

“We got what I wanted in that play. I either wanted a layup or a three,” Zivic said. “We ran the play the whole game, but we just ran a different variation for the layup, and we got what we wanted.”

South River outscored Reservoir in the final quarter 26-7.

“We just never stopped fighting. At the beginning, our intensity wasn’t there and our shot selection wasn’t good,” Herndon said. “In the second half, we made sure to bring more intensity and swing the ball more and have more open shots and communicate better.”

South River (4-0) rallied behind a full-court press. Reservoir (3-1), which lost starting point guard Clara Janush in the third quarter to a shoulder injury, struggled without her as the Seahawks generated consecutive steals and scored 12 straight points. The Gators went more than four minutes without scoring to start the final quarter.

“It sped them up. We were speeding their guards up, and it put them in a position where they weren’t as comfortable,” Zivic said. “We got some turnovers and steals out of it, and that really helped us get back into the game.”

Herndon scored a team-high 20 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter. Teammate Ashlynn Burrows scored 11. Reservoir’s Emily Dorn, who played through an injury, had a game-high 21.

The Seahawks’ fourth quarter scoring output eclipsed their total for the first three quarters. They struggled in the first half to exploit Reservoir’s zone defense and had to settle for hurried shots. They also missed nine free throws and trailed by 12 at halftime.