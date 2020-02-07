Tiffany Hooker has done everything she can to stick to her goal as she has developed into one of the area’s most prolific scorers. On Friday night, the senior scored a game-high 26 points in Reservoir’s 63-49 win over Oakland Mills in Columbia.

“That was not actually one of her best games, and she’ll tell you that as well,” Reservoir Coach Deb Taylor said. “Tiff really felt like, ‘I got to put the team on my shoulders the whole way.’ ”

Hooker’s mother has noticed her focus since she was a child competing in taekwondo, at which she won multiple youth titles. Hooker played pickup basketball growing up, but she wasn’t in an organized setting until attending Taylor’s summer basketball camp in 2017.

Hooker was a standout there, and Taylor asked why she didn’t play her freshman year. Hooker was focused on her grades, but she also said she didn’t have the confidence.

Taylor placed her on varsity right away.

From there, Hooker’s attention shifted to basketball as she spent most of her days at North Laurel Community Center honing her game.

“She has this timid personality, but she’s very friendly,” Carolyn Hooker said. “So she’ll speak with you, but she’ll get on the court and it’s a game. She doesn’t like losing.”

Reservoir (12-4, 8-3 Howard County) lost four starters from last year and lacked an identity entering this season. Hooker made up for those departures, as she has scored 30 or more points in nine games this season. On Wednesday, the Smith College commit scored her 1,000th career point.

Hooker’s most impressive performance may have come Dec. 21, when she scored 28 of her team’s 31 second-half points in Reservoir’s win over Catonsville.

“I knew I was going to be a top contributor,” Hooker said. “But I did not expect to score 30 points a game or anything like that.”

Hooker has seen almost every type of defense this season, including against Oakland Mills (9-8, 5-7), but it has hardly mattered. Hooker rarely goes back on her word, and she wants to reach the objective she set this past fall.