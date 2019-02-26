Azzi Fudd led St. John’s past Bishop McNamara at Bender Arena on Monday. (Will Newton for The Washington Post)

In the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championship on Monday, St. John’s left no doubt which team is the area’s best.

The Cadets defeated McNamara for their third straight league title. Though its past two games against McNamara were close, Coach Jonathan Scribner’s squad won, 66-51, on Monday.

Elsewhere, New Hope won the National Association of Christian Athletes Division I championship with an overtime victory against Riverdale Baptist. Georgetown Visitation claimed its 13th consecutive Independent School League Class AA title, while Maret took Class A. Friendship Collegiate won the Public Charter School Athletic Association crown.

The D.C. State Athletic Association tournaments occur this week, with St. John’s the favorite to repeat in Class AA and Model the top seed in Class A. The Maryland public school postseason also begins this week.

1. St. John’s (32-1) Last ranked: 1

For the third consecutive year, the Cadets won the WCAC championship.

2. McNamara (29-3) LR: 2

All of the Mustangs’ losses have come against St. John’s, including in the WCAC championship.

3. New Hope (33-3) LR: 3

Coach Sam Caldwell defeated his former team, Riverdale Baptist, to win the National Association of Christian Athletes Division I championship.

[Girls’ basketball notebook: New Hope continues to grow with national tournament title]

4. Edison (24-1) LR: 4

For the second consecutive year, the Eagles beat Freedom-South Riding to continue their Virginia Class 5 postseason run.

5. Riverdale Baptist (31-5) LR: 5

After beating Tennessee power Hamilton Heights, the Crusaders fell to New Hope in overtime of the NACA Division I championship.

6. Woodbridge (25-1) LR: 7

In their regional semifinals, the Vikings got past West Springfield, 50-42.

7. Georgetown Visitation (26-3) LR: 10

For the 13th consecutive year, the Cubs won the ISL AA title.

8. National Christian (22-8) LR: 9

Guard Sonia Smith dropped 41 points in a 83-51 win over Maret.

9. Freedom-South Riding (27-1) LR: 6

With a 57-43 loss to Edison, the Eagles’ undefeated run ended.

10. Paul VI (25-8) LR: 8

The Panthers fell to McNamara for the third time this season in the WCAC semifinals.

11. Churchill (21-1) LR: 11

Four Bulldogs scored in double-figures during their 67-19 win over Richard Montgomery.

12. Gwynn Park (19-3) LR: 13

With a 72-40 win over Potomac (Md.), the Yellowjackets finished Prince George’s County play undefeated.

13. Bishop Ireton (21-10) LR: 12

For the third time this season, the Cardinals fell by 15 or more points to St. John’s.

14. North Point (19-3) LR: 15

Guard Latavia Jackson notched 20 points and eight rebounds in the Eagles’ 67-38 win over La Plata.

15. Maret (22-5) LR: 19

A year after winning five games, the Frogs claimed the ISL A crown.

16. Old Mill (19-4) LR: Not ranked

About a month after losing to South River by a point, the Patriots beat the Seahawks in the Anne Arundel County championship.

17. Oxon Hill (17-4) LR: 18

Four Clippers scored in double-figures during their 72-12 rout of Fairmont Heights.

18. South River (19-3) LR: 16

The Seahawks split their two meetings with Old Mill this season.

19. C.H. Flowers (19-2) LR: 20

For the second time in four days, the Jaguars took down Eleanor Roosevelt.

20. Madison (23-5) LR: NR

Guard Amalia Makrigiorgos scored a game-high 15 points in the Warhawks’ 60-38 win over Chantilly.

Dropped out: No. 14 Sidwell Friends (22-6), No. 17 Rock Creek Christian (13-8)

On the bubble: T.C. Williams, Howard, South Lakes, Dunbar.