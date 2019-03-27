Battlefield goalkeeper Ashley Donohoe froze in the center of the net and titled her head upward, watching another well-struck ball fly harmlessly above the crossbar.

The No. 1 Madison Warhawks had spent the evening firing shots at or near the Bobcats’ netminder, but this would be the final one. Two minutes later, the referee blew his final whistle, giving Donohoe a respite and No. 3 Battlefield a 2-1 win in Vienna.

“We knew this was going to be one of our most challenging games this year, and our mind-set was to try and see if this team would potentially be ready for a state tournament,” Donohoe said. “This is the type of competition you’ll have.”

The Bobcats’ victory is the first and surest sign that the girls’ soccer landscape in Northern Virginia has shifted since last spring.

Madison was dominant in 2018, going undefeated in the regular season and storming to the state championship. That Class 6 title game played out much like Wednesday’s matchup against Battlefield (5-0), as Madison controlled the run of play but got down early and couldn’t complete a comeback in a 2-1 loss to Virginia Beach power First Colonial. Wednesday’s game was the first that the Warhawks (4-1) have lost to a local opponent since May 2017.

“Our expectation was to maybe have a tie, so to have this be a win is just amazing,” senior defender Zariah Pickett said.

Last year, Battlefield offered nominal resistance in a 5-0 rout. But the first indication this game would be different came 15 minutes in when Madison forward Faith Lee was taken down in the box. The Warhawks had controlled play to that point, and a penalty kick goal could have been the catalyst to a blowout.

But Donohoe made a save to keep the game scoreless, and her teammates fed off it. Battlefield’s back line seemed to grow stronger with each foiled Warhawks attack, and it set the Bobcats up for a chance to take the lead. Pickett gave it to them later in the first half, hanging outside the box and poking a ball through the chaotic aftermath of a corner kick.

“It just boosted us all to play harder, because it showed us we had a chance to actually win this,” Pickett said of the early goal.

Madison continued to hammer away at the Battlefield back line, but the Bobcats got more relief with 20 minutes remaining as senior forward Brianna Robinson got a look from distance and sent the ball to the back of the net.

“They have so much firepower,” Coach Kevin Hilton said of Madison. “They’re so physical, strong, fast. We had to be opportunistic. I would’ve liked for us to create a few more opportunities, obviously, but we did convert a couple when it mattered.”