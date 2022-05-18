Girmay out of Giro after eye injury caused by prosecco cork

JESI, Italy — An accident with a prosecco cork while celebrating his historic stage victory at the Giro d’Italia forced Biniam Girmay to pull out of the race on Wednesday.
The 22-year-old Girmay celebrated with his Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux teammates when he returned from the hospital.
“When I arrived after the hospital, the bad moment, I enjoy a bit with my teammates, the staff, everybody,” Girmay said in a video on his team’s social media channel. “I’m also happy now. I was a bit sad about what happened with the champagne but when I come back to the hotel they were super happy also.
“They were a bit afraid but when I looked OK we really enjoyed. But today luckily I didn’t start the race because still my eyes, I need some rest to give more power to the eye … I’m OK now, see you soon.”
In March, Girmay became the first rider from a sub-Saharan country to win a single-day classic at the Gent-Wevelgem race.
