Giro d’Italia winner Hindley questionable for world titles

WOLLONGONG, Australia — The world road cycling championships get under way on Sunday with one of host country Australia’s biggest new stars in doubt for the men’s road race. Fortunately that event is on the final day of the titles — on Sept. 25 — and Giro d’Italia winner Jai Hindley might have time to recover from the COVID-19 which he tested positive for earlier this week in Europe.

The Australian team still hopes that Hindley will travel from his European base to join them in Wollongong south of Sydney, site of the championships, for the elite road race.

Hindley tested positive to COVID on Sept. 12, a day after he finished 10th overall at the Vuelta a Espana. In May, Hindley became only the second Australian after Cadel Evans’s Tour de France triumph in 2011 to win a three-week Grand Tour when he took out the Giro.

Team chief medical officer Dr Kevyn Hernandez said in an AusCycling statement that Hindley is “largely asymptomatic.”

“Jai tested positive more than a week before the competition, but we will make a final decision on his participation closer to the event,” he said. “As with all events, we have a plan B and plan C, something all sporting teams need to have these days.”

“At this stage, we’re hoping Jai will be able to leave Europe on Monday to join the rest of the team in Wollongong mid-week.”

The men’s and women’s individual time trials are set for the opening day Sunday. Other major races are the mixed relay time trial on Wednesday and the women’s road race next Saturday before the men’s race on the closing day Sunday.

There are also a number of junior and under-23 races on the schedule.

