Glenelg celebrates its Maryland 2A boys’ lacrosse title after beating Century in the final, 11-7, at Pain Branch. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Glenelg’s Michael Doughty peeked at the scoreboard clock, which showed only 10 seconds left in Tuesday’s Maryland 2A lacrosse final at Paint Branch. Twenty yards away, teammate Ryan Hopkins began jumping up and down, encouraging the Glenelg faithful to get rowdier.

Ten seconds later, the final horn sounded in Glenelg’s 11-7 win over Carroll County’s Century. The two seniors, and the rest of their teammates, heaved their helmets and sticks into the air and sprinted to their goalie to celebrate the school’s first state championship since 2011.

“There’s nothing like it,” Doughty said. “We’ve never been able to get over the hump before and win it.”

The Gladiators lost in the 2017 state finals by a goal. After last season ended in the sectional finals, they rode a roller coaster this season, winning their first three, losing their next six — including an 8-7 loss to Century last month. But the Gladiators (13-6) regrouped and closed the season on a 10-game winning streak.

“Sophomore year, we saw the seniors cry. It was the worst thing I’ve ever seen,” said Hopkins, who was on the 2017 team. “I hated that. I never wanted to do that. And I knew we weren’t going to lose this game.”

“I’ve never been this happy in my life,” senior Tyler Reiff said. “I would trade every single goal I’ve ever scored for this exact moment.”

Glenelg got off to a 5-1 lead, but the Knights (16-3) chipped away with three consecutive goals, mirroring the flow of their regular season matchup. But consecutive faceoff wins by junior Mason Davis halted Century’s momentum. Junior Kyle Dry’s bounce goal and Doughty’s third goal of the game in the final 36 seconds of the half extended the lead to 7-4 at intermission.

“It’s the best thing,” Davis said. “When they get momentum and to be able to stop it right away with a faceoff win and goals.”

Glenelg was held scoreless for two quarters in April’s game before eventually falling to the Knights. On Tuesday, Glenelg managed to score in every quarter, highlighted by a third-quarter goal from Hopkins.

The midfielder caught a pass from Doughty in front of the crease and fired a shot before landing, which electrified the sideline and the crowd. The Gladiators rode the momentum for three more goals and the school’s fourth state title.

Doughty finished with four goals while Hopkins and Dry added two goals apiece.

“It was just a regular game, going through the offense,” Doughty said. “It just happened that I put four in. It could have been anyone else.”