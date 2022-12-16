Goggia breaks 2 fingers in downhill but aims for fast return

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland — Two-time Olympic medalist Sofia Goggia broke two fingers in her left hand when she hit a gate en route to a second-place finish in a World Cup downhill on Friday, the Italian ski team said.
“I felt immediately after the impact that something had happened to the hand,” Goggia said. “At the finish I could hardly move it. It’s too bad, because it was a great race. I’ll do everything I can to be ready for Saturday’s downhill.”
It’s about a three-hour drive between Milan and St. Moritz.
Elena Curtoni, Goggia’s teammate, won Friday’s race.
It was a similar scenario to when Curtoni won her previous race in Cortina d’Ampezzo last season and Goggia crashed two weeks before the Beijing Olympics, injuring a ligament in her left knee and sustaining a light fracture in that leg. Goggia still managed to come back in time to win a silver medal in downhill at the games.
Goggia won gold in the downhill at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.
