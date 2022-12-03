Goggia wins downhill for 2nd straight day at Lake Louise

LAKE LOUISE, Alberta — Sofia Goggia of Italy captured a World Cup downhill race for a second straight day at Lake Louise.
Suter was runner-up to Goggia in Friday’s downhill race.
The 30-year-old Goggia is dominating the Lake Louise downhill track in a way not seen since the days of Lindsey Vonn. Goggia has now won four straight World Cup downhills on this course, including two last season. The retired Vonn had a streak of four in a row World Cup downhill wins at Lake Louise from 2011-12. She also had a separate streak of five straight (2006-09).
Goggia is off to a strong start in her bid to win a third straight World Cup downhill title — and would be the first to do it since Vonn captured six in a row from 2007-08 to 2012-13.
Mikaela Shiffrin skipped the speed races in Lake Louise to squeeze in more training for the tech events.
The Lake Louise races close Sunday with a super-G.
___
AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports