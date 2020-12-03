All facilities have been thoroughly cleaned and track-wide COVID-19 testing of employees and backstretch workers has been done. Golden Gate Fields officials say they will continue testing until tests are returned negative.
The 1,300 horses on site continue to receive daily care and exercise.
