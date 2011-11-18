Tiger Woods a winner again, just in time for the Ryder Cup
When Woods won the Tour Championship for his first victory in five years, he was never more inspiring.
Rory McIlroy, Zach Johnson and Billy Horschel were among the PGA players as excited over Woods's victory at the Tour Championship as everyone else was.
Column: Completing a remarkable comeback on a day when bedlam broke out at East Lake, Tiger Woods shows just how much he means to golf
Woods earns his 80th career tournament victory and his first since 2013.
Tigermania returns: Tiger Woods, after 4 back surgeries, completes comeback with another win
What a scene as Woods takes the Tour Championship.
Tiger Woods wraps up remarkable comeback season with 1st victory in 5 years
A timeline since Tiger Woods last won a tournament
A five-under 65 on Saturday at the Tour Championship put Woods, in search of a victory for the first time since the 2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, up by three shots.
Tiger Woods builds a 3-shot lead and is on cusp of ending comeback season with a victory at Tour Championship.
