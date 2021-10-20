Notes: Ko has won three of her last six starts on the LPGA Tour and now trails Nelly Korda by 20 points in the Race to CME Globe. Ko is playing the tournament. Korda is not. ... The tournament was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. ... The BMW Ladies Championship is the only Asia event in the fall. The LPGA started out with a four-tournament Asia swing until tournaments in Shanghai, Japan and Taiwan were either canceled or removed from the schedule. ... There are two tournaments left before the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship in Florida. ... The field features six of the top 10 in the women’s world ranking. Korda, Yuka Saso, Nasa Hataoka and Brooke Henderson are not playing. ... This is only the second year of the tournament. ... Sei Young Kim is the only player from the top 10 in the world ranking who has not won on the LPGA Tour this year.