HALIFAX, Mass. — A 16-year-old Thai player made a hole-in-one and an albatross on consecutive holes Thursday in an American Junior Golf Association tournament.

Conor Kelly aced the 198-yard, par-3 eighth, hitting a 5-iron for his first hole-in-one. Using the same ball on the 480-yard, par-5 ninth, he holed a 4-iron second shot from 220 yards for the albatross.

Kelly followed with a birdie on the par-4 10th — for a 1-2-3 scorecard run — and finished with a 5-under 67 to tie for 17th at 8 over in the AJGA Junior Golf Hub Championship at the Country Club of Halifax. He used only one ball the entire round.

