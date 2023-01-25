1st round of Dubai Desert Classic to be closed to public

The European tour said Wednesday the decision had been made “with the safety of all in mind.”

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Spectators will not be allowed to attend the first round of the Dubai Desert Classic on Thursday because of what organizers have described as “severe weather conditions” forecast at Emirates Golf Club.

“Emirates Golf Club will be open only to the players, the caddies, officials and the media,” the tour said, adding that it looks forward to inviting the public back to the course on Friday.