Americans Marina Alex, Amy Olson and Jillian Hollis were tied for fourth with 68s.

Ewart Shadoff has 20 top-10 finishes on the LPGA Tour without a victory.

“I feel ready now,” she said. “I feel like every part of my game is up to the challenge. It’s hopefully going to be a good year and hopefully get that win.”

AD

Korda was optimistic after her opening round.

“I drove the ball really well, kind of didn’t take advantage of all my opportunities, but it’s just the first day so hopefully I can just build from here on,” Korda said.

AD

Five-time champion Karrie Webb, whose lead-up to the tournament was hampered by a virus, shot 74. British veteran Laura Davies had a 79.

Due to the China virus outbreak, the Women’s Australian Open will be the last LPGA tournament for a month after the cancellation of three scheduled events in Thailand, Singapore and China.

____

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports