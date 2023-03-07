Players has stacked field minus Woods, defending champ Smith

Notes: The PGA Tour’s premier event offers a $25 million purse, the richest in golf for stroke play. ... Defending champion Cameron Smith is not playing because the PGA Tour suspended him for joining Saudi-funded LIV Golf. The runner-up (Anirban Lahiri) and third-place finisher from last year (Paul Casey) also joined LIV. ... The field features every PGA Tour member from the top 50 in the world ranking. ... No one has ever won back to back at The Players Championship. ... Seventeen players who made the cut last year at The Players are now with LIV Golf. ... The winner gets $4.5 million, which is more than the entire purse from 25 years ago. ... Tiger Woods has decided not to play, meaning he likely won’t be seen again until the Masters. ... This is the final event for players to qualify for the 64-man field at the WGC-Dell Match Play in two weeks. Because of LIV defections and those not playing, it could dip down to the high 70s in the ranking to get in. ... The winner gets a three-year invitation to the majors. ... Woods, Jason Day and Greg Norman are the only players to win The Players Championship as No. 1 in the world.