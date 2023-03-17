Brun leads in South Africa as 2nd round hit by high winds

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ST. FRANCIS BAY, South Africa — Julien Brun took the lead at the SDC Championship on 8 under par before high winds forced the second round to be suspended on Friday. The Frenchman carded a 5-under 67 on the St. Francis Links course but most of the afternoon’s play was lost because of the weather on South Africa’s notoriously blustery south coast.

Brun was ahead by a shot from Jens Dantorp, Albert Venter and Matthew Baldwin, who were also early starters and able to complete their second rounds.

Overnight co-leaders David Ravetto and Kristian Krogh Johannessen were three shots off the lead on 5 under but yet to finish their second rounds, which they’ll have to do early Saturday.

Sweden’s Dantorp produced the round of the day and the best of the tournament so far with his 63. He collected 10 birdies, five going out and five coming home, in a superb display after bogeying his first hole.

The SDC Championship in the vacation town of St. Francis Bay is making its debut on the European tour.

