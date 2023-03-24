Matsuyama pulls out of Match Play with injury, Homa advances

AUSTIN, Texas — Hideki Matsuyama withdrew from the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play before his tee time Friday, giving Max Homa the day off and a spot in the knockout stage.
The withdrawal also knocks out Justin Suh, who would have needed to win his match against Kevin Kisner and have Matsuyama beat Homa to reach a playoff to decide the group winner.
Matsuyama has only reached the weekend of Match Play one time in eight appearances.
