Matsuyama pulls out of Match Play with injury, Homa advances

Matsuyama cited a neck injury for conceding the match against Homa. He was warming up on the range for about 20 minutes trying to get loose.

AUSTIN, Texas — Hideki Matsuyama withdrew from the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play before his tee time Friday, giving Max Homa the day off and a spot in the knockout stage.

The withdrawal also knocks out Justin Suh, who would have needed to win his match against Kevin Kisner and have Matsuyama beat Homa to reach a playoff to decide the group winner.