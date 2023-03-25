Boutier 1st at Superstition Mountain as Jutanugarn struggles

Boutier, a 29-year-old two-time tour winner, made an eagle 3 on the par-5 second hole, added two birdies that offset a bogey at the par-3 eighth. She played the back nine in 4 under for a 16-under 200 overall total and a one-stroke lead over three others heading into Sunday’s final round.

GOLD CANYON, Ariz. — Celine Boutier of France had an eagle and six birdies in a round of 7-under 65 and moved atop the leaderboard when Moriya Jutanugarn of Thailand stumbled down the stretch in Saturday’s third round of the LPGA Drive on Championship.

If the opening three rounds of the tour’s first full-field event of the season are any indication, the finale should be a scramble. There are 17 golfers within three shots of the lead after nine players posted rounds of 7- to 9-under par in a birdie-filled Saturday.