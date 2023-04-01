China's Ruoning Yin opens 2-shot lead in LPGA Tour's LA Open

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. — Ruoning Yin shot a 4-under 67 on Saturday to take a two-stroke lead in the LPGA Tour’s DIO Implant LA Open. The 20-year-old Chinese player Yin had four birdies in a four-hole stretch on the back nine at Palos Verdes Golf Club and closed with two pars for a 14-under 199 total.

“After 8, which I made a bogey with a three-putt, I just told myself and I told my caddie, I said, `We just got to trust the line and putt it. We’ll make some putts,’” Yin said.

She opened with rounds of 68 and 64 in her bid to win her first LPGA Tour title.

“That means a lot, and not just for me, but also China Golf,” Yin said about winning. “I think, yeah, it’s going to be a big day.”

Hyo Joo Kim, tied with Yin for the second-round lead, was second after a 69.

“Hopefully, the shots tomorrow will be better than today’s,” said Kim, from South Korea.

Advertisement

Georgia Hall was third at 10 under after a tournament-record and career-best 62. The English woman is coming off a playoff loss Sunday to Celine Boutier in Arizona.

“I’ve been playing well pretty much all year,” Hall said. “It really gave me a lot of confidence last week, although I lost in the playoff, I hit some really good shots. Just really pleased with the way I’m playing and just trying to keep it going.”

Hall played the front nine in 7-under 29 with two eagles and three birdies and added two birdies on the back nine.

“I was just trying to stay really patient and I knew that I could take advantage of the front nine,” Hall said. “I managed to get a couple eagles in there, which I was very happy about.”

Nasa Hataoka, the Japanese player who won last year at Wilshire Country Club, had a 66 to join Danielle Kang (65), Atthaya Thitikul (66) and Perrine Delacour (67) at 9 under. Megan Khang (70) and Maude-Aimee Leblanc (71) were 8 under.

___ AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article