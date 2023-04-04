Masters only big show in town as other tours take week off

Notes: Scottie Scheffler will try to join Tiger Woods, Nick Faldo and Jack Nicklaus as the only back-to-back winners of the Masters. ... Woods is making only his second start of the year. This is his fourth tournament against elite competition since last year’s Masters. He has never missed the cut at Augusta National as a pro. ... This is the fifth time in the last eight years the field has been fewer than 90 players. There are 88 players this year. ... Rory McIlroy can complete the career Grand Slam with a victory. This is his 15th Masters appearance. Only Mark O’Meara (15) and Sergio Garcia (19) have had 14 or more appearances before winning. ... The field includes 18 players whom the PGA Tour suspended for playing with LIV Golf, including seven past Masters champions. ... The par-5 13th hole has been extended 35 yards and now measures 545 yards. ... Scheffler has not finished worse than a tie for 12th in his seven tournaments this year. ... Ian Woosnam, Fred Couples, Woods, Dustin Johnson and Scheffler are the only players to win the Masters as No. 1 in the world.