Once a post-Masters vacation, Hilton Head now elevated event

Notes: This is the eighth elevated event of the year, including the majors, that offers a $20 million purse. ... Rory McIlroy and Jason Day have withdrawn. So has Will Zalatoris after having back surgery that ended his season. ... Jon Rahm will try to join Bernhard Langer in 1985 as the only players to win a PGA Tour event a week after winning the Masters. ... The field began at 147 players, up from 132 players a year ago, because of those required to play through the Player Impact Program. There will be no alternates unless the field goes below 132 players. ... Jordan Spieth has not won since his playoff victory over Patrick Cantlay last year. ... The field has seven of the top 10 in the world, the weakest among elevated events so far. ... Ernie Els and Jim Furyk, both on the PGA Tour Champions, are playing on sponsor exemptions. ... Davis Love III, a five-time winner of the tournament, is in the field as a lifetime PGA Tour member. This is the 20-year anniversary of his last win at Hilton Head.