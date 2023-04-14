Rory McIlroy to give up $3 million by skipping Hilton Head

Rory McIlroy withdrawing from the RBC Heritage this week means he will forfeit $3 million from his Player Impact Program bonus.
Players were allowed to opt out of one. McIlroy missed the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua. And then he withdrew from the RBC Heritage without giving a reason after missing the cut in the Masters.
His manager, Sean Flaherty, said in a text message only that McIlroy did not make any comment regarding Hilton Head and that he would next play the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow next month.
The PIP program is being cut in half to $50 million next, and players will not be required to play designated tournaments in 2024 to receive the bonus.
