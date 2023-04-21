Mac Meissner becomes 8th Korn Ferry Tour player with 59

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — Mac Meissner made a 15-foot eagle putt Friday on his final hole for a 12-under 59, becoming the eighth player to break 60 on the Korn Ferry Tour.
“We were kind of in between clubs in the fairway and my caddie looked at me and he goes, ‘Are we trying to shoot 59 or are we trying to shoot 60?’ So I pulled less club (6-iron) and went right at it,” Meissner said.
Meissner was in a tie for third, four shots behind, when he finished. Of the seven other players who had sub-60 rounds on the Korn Ferry Tour, only Jaeger and Jason Gore (a 59 in 2005) went on to win.
___
AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports