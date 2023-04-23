Herbert wins Handa Championship in playoff

OMITAMA, Japan — Australian Lucas Herbert outlasted Aaron Cockerill to win the Handa Championship on the second extra hole Sunday for his third world tour title.

The pair finished the final round tied on 15-under 265 after Herbert just missed a birdie putt from 20 feet on the 18th for a 67. Cockerill had a chance to take advantage but saw his second shot on the last find a bunker and was lucky to save his par and force the playoff after a closing-round 68.