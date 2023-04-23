Herbert wins Handa Championship in playoff

OMITAMA, Japan — Australian Lucas Herbert outlasted Aaron Cockerill to win the Handa Championship on the second extra hole Sunday for his third world tour title.
After both players made par at the first extra hole, Herbert did well to recover from a wayward tee shot on the second extra to secure his first win since the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open title in 2021.
Scotland’s Calum Hill took sole third place with a 14-under 266 despite shooting a tidy 5-under 65 in the final round.
___
More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports