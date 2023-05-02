Two-time Australian Open golf champion Frank Phillips dies

PGA Australia said Phillips died Tuesday at a nursing home in Bowral, south of Sydney, where he had lived the past few years.

SYDNEY — Two-time Australian Open golf champion Frank Phillips, who also won tournaments in Singapore and Kong Kong, has died, PGA Australia said in a statement Wednesday. He was 90.

Phillips won 23 tournaments worldwide including the Australian Open twice — 1957 at Kingston Heath and 1961 at Victoria, both in Melbourne. He also won the New South Wales Open five times and the Singapore Open and the Hong Kong Open.