Clark wins Wells Fargo, Thai trio takes International Crown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Wyndham Clark shot 68 on Sunday for a four-shot victory over Xander Schauffele at the Wells Fargo Championship to earn his first career win on the PGA Tour. The 29-year-old Clark struggled to hold back tears as he sank a bogey putt on the 18th hole to seal the win.

Clark finished at 19-under 265, the second-lowest score to par in tournament history. Rory McIlroy shot 21-under 267 in 2015 when Quail Hollow played as a par 72.

Schauffele had accuracy issues with his driver on Sunday and shot 70, finishing at 15 under.

Clark opened the final round with a two-shot lead, surrendered it to Schauffele after seven holes and then stormed back to win after playing the final 11 holes in 4 under.

Clark moved from No. 80 to No. 31 in the world ranking. He also earned a spot in the British Open, along with Michael Kim and Denny McCarthy.

LPGA TOUR

SAN FRANCISCO — Atthaya Thitikul birdied the 16th hole to cap a dominating week that carried Thailand to a victory over Australia on Sunday for the country’s first International Crown team match play title.

Thitikul beat Stephanie Kyriacou 4 and 2 to improve to 5-0 on the week and earn the clinching point in the final. Patty Tavatanakit had already beaten Hannah Green 4 and 3 in the other singles match.

Sisters Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn won their match over Minjee Lee and Sarah Kemp 4 and 3 when Ariya Jutanugarn holed out a chip shot from the edge of the green on the 15th hole as sixth-seeded Thailand finished the week winning 11 of 12 matches.

The United States beat Sweden in the consolation match to finish third.

It was a breakthrough weekend for Thailand, which had never finished better than fourth in the first three editions of this tournament.

But the Thai team was dominant at Harding Park as the only country to win every match in pool play and then delivering a dominating championship match after surviving a tight semifinal against the United States earlier in the day.

EUROPEAN TOUR

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy — Adrian Meronk closed with a 2-under 69 for a one-shot victory Sunday in the Italian Open, strengthening the Polish player’s case to return to Marco Simone as part of Europe’s Ryder Cup team.

Meronk finished at 13-under 271 to defeat Romain Langasque (70). Julien Guerrier, who held the 54-hole lead, shot 73 and finished alone in third, three shots behind.

Meronk won for the third time on the European tour and moved to No. 4 in the Race to Dubai standings.

He took the lead with a 3-wood just short of the green on the par-4 16th. Meronk then saved par on the 17th after missing the green to the right, and then effectively sealed it by making a 7-foot birdie putt on the final hole.

Marco Simone hosts the Ryder Cup the last week in September.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

DULUTH, Ga. — Stephen Ames capped off his dominant week on the TPC Sugarloaf with a 4-under 68 on Sunday that gave him the tournament scoring record and a four-shot victory in the Mitsubishi Electric Classic.

Ames joined David Toms as the only multiple winners on the PGA Tour Champions this year. He previously won the Trophy Hassan II in Morocco.

Ames had a three-shot lead going into the final and was never seriously challenged. He drove into the water on the final hole and still made a 30-foot par putt to finish at 19-under 197. Ames broke his own 54-hole record at Sugarloaf by four shots. He also won in 2017.

Miguel Angel Jimenez birdied the final hole for a 68 to finish alone in second. Brett Quigley tried to make a run at Ames and got within three shots until a bogey-double bogey finish for a 69 to finish alone in fourth.

OTHER TOURS

Gabriela Ruffels closed with a 1-under 71 to cap off a wire-to-wire win in the Garden City Charity Classic, her second victory this year on the Epson Tour. She won by four shots over Isabella Fierro (62), Agathe Laisne (63) and Ga Yul Kang (65). ... Chanmin Jung closed with a 5-under 66 for a six-shot victory in the GS Caltex Maekyung Open. It was his first victory on the Asian Tour. ... Maximilian Rottluff of Germany closed with a 2-under 70 and won the UAE Challenge in Abu Dhabi by one shot over Ugo Coussaud for his first Challenge Tour victory. ... Lachlan Barker shot a 5-under 67 and won the PNG Open by four shots over Jack Murdoch on the PGA Tour of Australasia. ... Toni Hakula closed with a 5-under 67 for a one-shot victory over Julian Itulain in the Kia Open in Ecuardo on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica. ... Yuri Yoshida finished with a 1-over 73 for a three-shot victory over Jiyai Shin in the World Ladies Championship Salonpas Cup on the Japan LPGA. ... Bo Kyeom Park had a 68 and recorded a three-shot victory in the Kyochon 1991 Ladies Open. The Korea LPGA event was shortened to 36 holes.

