Sweden's Simon Forsstrom leads Soudal Open after first-round 64

ANTWERP, Belgium — Unheralded Swedish golfer Simon Forsstrom shot 7-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead in the Soudal Open on the European tour on Thursday.
“I always enjoyed playing in Belgium when we played here on the (second-tier) Challenge Tour,” he said. “I like the course because it’s narrow and not so long, so it should fit me well.
“When I saw it during the practice round, I was very pleased with the course. I’m glad I could take advantage of it.”
Four players are tied for second place behind the 34-year-old Forsstrom: fellow Swede Jens Dantorp, James Morrison and Andrew Wilson of England and Germany’s Marcel Siem.
Siem, who made nine birdies, is seeking a second victory of the season after his win at the Hero Indian Open in February.
___
More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports