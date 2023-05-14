Swedish golfer Forsström holds off countryman Dantorp to win Soudal Open

ANTWERP, Belgium — Swedish golfer Simon Forsström held off countryman Jens Dantorp for a wire-to-wire victory at the Soudal Open on the European tour on Sunday.
“I’m very happy, I don’t have any words,” Forsström said. “I just thought to give myself chances and hopefully some would drop.”
Dane Thorbjørn Olesen (66) finished two shots behind Dantorp in third place.
The No. 429-ranked Forsström came through qualifying school at the end of last year to gain his tour card.
“It means everything to me to finally make it. I was happy being out here after Q School,” he said. “I’m super happy with the win and I proved to myself that I can win out here.”
Detry (73) dropped back to a share of seventh place.
___
More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports