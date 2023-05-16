PGA Championship returns to a restored Oak Hill with strong field

Notes: The second major of the year returns to Oak Hill for the fourth time. ... Oak Hill is among five courses that have hosted a PGA Championship, a U.S. Open and a Ryder Cup. ... The East course has gone through an extensive restoration under Andrew Green. ... Justin Thomas will try to join Tiger Woods, Padraig Harrington and Brooks Koepka as the only back-to-back winners since the PGA switched to stroke play in 1958. ... Thomas has not won since the PGA at Southern Hills last year. ... Will Zalatoris, who lost in a playoff at Southern Hills, is the only player from the top 100 not playing. Zalatoris is out the rest of the season after back surgery. ... Tiger Woods had ankle surgery last month and likely is out for the remaining majors. ... Jason Dufner won the last time the PGA Championship was at Oak Hill. He is not playing this year. ... There are 17 players from LIV Golf in the field. Phil Mickelson is the only player from that league who has won the PGA Championship.