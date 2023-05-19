PGA Championship at a glance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A brief look at the second round of the PGA Championship: UP FRONT: Scottie Scheffler, Corey Conners and Viktor Hovland are tied for the lead at 5-under 135. Conners and Scheffler shot 2-under 68 on Friday while Hovland capped off a 3-under 67 with a tap-in birdie on the 18th hole.

IN THE MIX: First-round leader Bryson DeChambeau is two back after shooting a 1-over 71 on Friday. Justin Suh is also 3 under after a 69 that helped him easily make the cut for the first time in a major.

HANGING IN: Brooks Koepka bounced back from a 72 on Thursday to post the round of the day, a 66 that moved him to 2 under for the tournament. Koepka finished with a flourish, birdieing the difficult 17th and 18th holes to ensure himself a spot in one of the final pairings on Saturday.

HANGING ON: Defending champion Justin Thomas made it to the weekend by draining an 8-foot bogey putt on 18 to make the cut on the number at 5 over. Good friend Jordan Spieth did the same, rolling in an 8-footer for par.

Advertisement

RAHM AND RORY: World No. 1 Jon Rahm shot 68 a day after opening with a 76, his worst first round at a major in five years. Rahm is at 4 over. No. 3 Rory McIlroy had a 69 to move to even par.

LIV TO TELL: Only five of the 16 LIV Golf players in the field failed to reach the weekend. The group that stuck around included two-time PGA champion Phil Mickelson, who made the cut on the number.

KEY STATISTIC: 1. The number of Canadian men who have won a major title. Conners and countrymen Taylor Pendrith (1 under) and Adam Svensson (even par) all head into the weekend with a chance to join 2003 Masters champion Mike Weir.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Min Woo Lee drained a twisting 77-foot putt for birdie on the par-3 fifth hole. Woo made five putts of at least 10 feet on his way to a 3-under 67 that moved him to even par for the tournament.

Advertisement

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “I mean, 6 is probably the hardest hole I’ve ever played. I don’t know what everybody else is saying or the scoring average, but it’s pretty stinking hard.” — Scheffler on the 503-yard, par-4 sixth hole, which is playing a more than a half-stroke over par (4.577) through two rounds.

TELEVISION: 8-10 a.m. (ESPN+), 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (ESPN), 1-7 p.m. (CBS).

___

GiftOutline Gift Article