PGA Championship at a glance

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — A brief look at the final round of the PGA Championship on Sunday at Oak Hill WINNER: Brooks Koepka won his fifth major championship and third PGA title with a final round 3-under 67 that pushed him to 9 under for the tournament, two clear of Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland. Koepka is the 20th player in history to capture at least five majors and the sixth player to win three or more PGAs.

NEAR MISS: Hovland’s bid to become the first Norwegian to win a major ended when he double-bogeyed the par-4 16th after his shot out of a fairway bunker became plugged on the lip. The 25-year-old Hovland has a top-10 finish in each of his last three major appearances.

ROUND(S)OF THE DAY: Softening conditions at Oak Hill following Saturday’s rain made the East Course gettable. Scheffler, Cam Davis, Kurt Kitayama, Sepp Straka and Cameron Smith all shot 5-under 65. That tied for the lowest final round ever in a major at Oak Hill.

BACK TO THE TOP: Scheffler’s runner-up finish moved him back atop the world rankings. Scheffler moved ahead of Masters champion Jon Rahm. While Rahm made the cut after recovering from an opening 6-over 76, he was never a factor over the weekend. Rahm finished at 7 over for the tournament, tied for 50th.

NO CANADA: Corey Conners started the day one behind Koepka but had seven bogeys in a round of 5-over 75 to end up in a tie for 12th. Conners was attempting to join 2003 Masters champion Mike Weir as the only major winners from Canada.

KEY STATISTIC: 6. The number of players who have won at least five PGAs and U.S. Opens combined: Koepka (5), Jack Nicklaus (9), Tiger Woods (7), Walter Hagen (7), Ben Hogan (6) and Gene Sarazen (5).

SHOT OF THE DAY: Club pro Michael Block magical week at Oak Hill ended with a flourish. He jarred the par-3, 155-yard 15th on the fly with playing partner Rory McIlroy looking on. Block finished tied for 15th, earning himself a trip to next year’s PGA at Valhalla.

HE SAID IT: “I’m just so happy right now, I’m kind of at a loss for words. This is just the coolest thing.” — Koepka after raising the Wanamaker Trophy for a third time.

UP NEXT: The next major is the U.S. Open at the Los Angeles Country Club from June 15-18. Matthew Fitzpatrick is the defending champion, having won last year at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts. The PGA returns to Valhalla outside Louisville, Kentucky, next May for the first time since Rory McIlroy won it in 2014.

