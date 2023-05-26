Campillo sees lead at KLM Open trimmed to 2 shots

CROMVOIRT, Netherlands — Spanish golfer Jorge Campillo saw his lead at the KLM Open trimmed to two strokes after shooting 1-under 71 in the second round of the European tour event on Friday.
“It wasn’t even close to yesterday’s round but I played solid,” said Campillo, who is seeking his second win of 2023 — after the Kenya Open in March — and the fourth of his career on the European tour.
“After a 9 under, it’s hard to play the day after so I was trying to have an under-par round, which I did, so I’m quite happy with it.”
The 36-year-old Campillo is 10 under par overall. His nearest challenger is Renato Paratore, a 455th-ranked Italian, who shot 68.
Daniel Hillier of New Zealand shot 67 and was alone in third, a further stroke behind.
