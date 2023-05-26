Campillo sees lead at KLM Open trimmed to 2 shots

CROMVOIRT, Netherlands — Spanish golfer Jorge Campillo saw his lead at the KLM Open trimmed to two strokes after shooting 1-under 71 in the second round of the European tour event on Friday.

A day after making 10 birdies in an opening-round 63 to gain a three-shot lead, Campillo was efficient rather than spectacular around Bernardus Golf in picking up strokes on the fourth and 15th holes. His only bogey of the day was on the fifth after driving into trees and then finding a greenside bunker.