Former Duke teammates Boutier, Maguire set for LPGA Match Play semifinal showdown

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Former Duke and Solheim Cup teammates Celine Boutier and Leona Maguire remained undefeated Saturday at Shadow Creek to set up a semifinal match in the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play.
In the other semifinal Sunday morning, Linn Grant of Sweden will face Pajaree Anannarukarn of Thailand. Grant beat Albane Valenzuela of Switzerland 3 and 1, and Anannarukarn edged Carlota Ciganda of Spain 3 and 2.
The 29-year-old Boutier, a two-time European Solheim Cup player, won the LPGA Drive On Championship in March at Superstition Mountain in Arizona for her third LPGA Tour title. She topped Angel Yin 4 and 2 in the morning in the round of 16.
Maguire, 28, won the 2022 LPGA Drive On Championship in Florida for her lone LPGA Tour title. She beat Perrine Delacour 5 and 3 in the round of 16.
The eighth-seeded Grant is winless on the LPGA Tour. The 23-year-old Swede starred at Arizona State.
Anannarukarn, seeded 36th, won the 2021 ISPS Handa World Invitational in Northern Ireland for her only LPGA Tour title. She’s also 23.
___
AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports