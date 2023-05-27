Larrazabal takes 1-shot lead into final round of KLM Open

CROMVOIRT, Netherlands — Pablo Larrazabal will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the KLM Open after a flawless 5-under 67 on Saturday.
“We’re going to have to do a lot of good things now. Calm down and hit some balls and practice a little bit,” the 40-year-old Larrazabal said. “And we’re going to have to rest very well because my batteries are running down.”
Dane Rasmus Hojgaard (67) and Spain’s Adrian Otaegui (69) were Larrazabal’s nearest challengers, one shot behind.
Larrazabal turned in 33 after making birdies at Nos. 3, 6 and 8 before picking up further shots on the 10th and 16th to hit the front at Bernardus Golf.
Larrazabal then recovered from missing the fairway with his first and second shots into the 18th by getting up and down for a par, courtesy of a 14-foot putt.
Overnight leader Jorge Campillo dropped to a share of 11th with a 4-over 76.
